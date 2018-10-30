TOT 0 ManCity1: ‘He was like a dad to me, he was a very special person’ – Emotional Riyad Mahrez Says As He Dedicates This Match Winning Goal To Late Leicester City Owner,Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha(Video)

Manchester City winger, Riyad Mahrez, is the latest to pay tributes to the late Leicester city football club owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who lost his life in an helicopter crash after leaving the King Power stadium at the end of a Premier League match between Leicester city and Southampton.

The Algerian International who left Leicester last season after helping the club achieve one of the most interesting fairy tales of football(winning the premier league title against all odds in 2016} needed only 6 minutes of action to open the scoring yesterday during their domestic league clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.

The skillful winger who was at the end of a fine team move slotted the ball home and pointed his hands to the sky to celebrate what turned out to be the only goal of the match. When interviewed at the end of the match by journalists, he revealed that the goal celebration was a dedication to the departed Thai business mogul.

What he said below:

“The boss was very special to me, I spent 4 1/2 years there and was such a good person and such a good human, so I am very sad. That is why when I scored I point my hands up to the sky to him, he was great to me.

Video below: