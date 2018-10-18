Toyin Lawani gives her reasons why she blocked Nina on Instagram moments after she made up with Miracle

Fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, finally speaks on why she blocked Nina after she went back to her lover Miracle in an interview with LITV’s Hero Daniel.

Remember last weekend, Nina had a live Instagram session with her former co-contestant and love interest, Miracle, where she stated that she has forgiven him and that they are now friends.

Both of them fell apart few months ago after Miracle went on his IG page to friendzone Nina, saying they were never dating. This got many of Nina’s fans angry.

Toyin was also mad at Miracle and she went on IG to call him out.

Now, after Nina and Miracle made up while they were in Ghana for some work, Toyin was angry to the extent that she went on IG to unfollow Nina and even blocked her. Nina also blocked her but afterwards followed her back and even released a statement saying they were still cordial.

She said in the interview;

”Yes its true I unfollowed her and even blocked her because I felt I felt she needs to be smart. She needs to learn a lesson bcause that way, before she makes any move she would she would think about it very well. I have made my own mistakes, who am I to tell her not to make hers. However, there are ways of doing things if you want the world to accept a particular person without making yourself look like a fool or stupid”

