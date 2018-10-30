News Feed

Toyin Lawani Goes Nude To Advertise Anti Stretch Marks Product

Nigerian Fashion stylist and celebrity blogger Toyin Lawani and also the CEO of Tiannah Empire Place shares semi nude photo as she advertise her new beauty product.

She took to her Instagram page to make publicity for her new Tiannahs Glow Stretchmark cream she just launched.Recently, Toke Makinwa also went nude for an ad campaign. Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram page to post a completely nude picture of herself.

She simply captioned the photo:

“When you glow there is nothing to hide #InvestinyourGlow13.08.2018 cc @glowbytm”

Different reaction trailed the photo with some supporing her and others against her.

