Entertainment

Toyin Lawani reveals why she blocked #BBNaija’s Nina on Instagram, After Making Up with Miracle

Toyin Lawani has reveal why she blocked #BBNaija’s Nina on Instagram, After Making Up with her lover, Miracle

 

You may also like

’Blood Forever’ Wizkid Declares In Celebration Of Wande Coal At 33

Davido And Chioma Now Into Danfo And Motorsports Business

Top 10 Funniest Nigerian Comedians 2018

How did Atiku Abubakar get that rich? ► See Atiku’s Companies, Mansions, Private Jet & Cars

Iya Rainbow Celebrates 76th Birthday With Breathtaking Photos

Davido flaunts his newly acquired over ₦9 million diamond encrusted wristwatch (Photos)

Don Jazzy’s DJ Big N Arrested By Police After He Was Caught Shooting Gun At Nightclub

Who are Regina Daniels’ parents? Her Mum, Siblings and How she Makes her Money

Picazo Rhap Biography: Things You Didn’t Know about Olamide’s New Signing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *