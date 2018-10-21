Toyin Lawani speaks on how hurt she was when Bobrisky & others she has helped turned their backs against her (Video)

Nigerian fashion stylist and entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, has spoken of how hurt she was when Bobrisky and others she has helped turned their backs against her.

”Its a way of life. Humans would always be humans. That shouldn’t change you. If you change, that means you were never nice in the first place” she said

When asked she was disappointed when Bobrisky changed his attitude towards her after many years of being under her tutelage, the mum of two responded

”Obviously. It will because he was someone that was coming to my empire He was someone that when I said I didn’t want this relationship anymore, I felt he took it the wrong way but I had my own reasons. Because people say bad things about you should mean you should change or stop helping people”.

Watch a clip from the interview below.