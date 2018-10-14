Toyin Lawani unfollows Nina after she made up with Miracle in Ghana

The drama in the Big Brother Naija 2018 ended in April but the housemates are still entertaining even outside the reality show with their lifestyles.

Weeks after publicly calling her just a friend, Nina and Miracle met in Ghana and the two made a video where they talked about the fact that they are friends again.

While Miracle in the video was trying to say there was no fight between them, Nina said there was but that Miracle had apologised and that they are friends again. She revealed further that he has even apologised to all that felt offended by his action.

But Nina’s benefactor and godmother Toyin will not have the makeup story of the ex-housemates making up. The fashion entrepreneur has unfollowed the reality star for ‘running’ back to Miracle after she got dumped publicly.

Lawani who bought Nina a car after her exit from the Big Brother Naija TV reality show also took her to Dubai on holiday.

Toyin had called out Miracle for using to win the show and dumping Nina her after winning the prized money. She told him that the money will soon finish and reality will set in for the pilot.

Lawani first took to her InstaStory on Monday, September 3, to react to Miracle’s attitude towards Nina, especially for not fulfilling all the promises he made to the young lady.

This outburst has caused a lot of reactions on social media.