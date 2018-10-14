Travel ban on 50 prominent Nigerians: Withdraw it immediately, Falana to Buhari

Foremost Nigerian lawyer, Femi Falana has urged the federal government to withdraw the travel ban list of 50 prominent, because it exposes the administration to ridicule.

The Human rights lawyer in a statement on Sunday said no law gives power to the executive to restrict the movement of persons under trial because they are still suspects. He also stresses that it was totally unnecessary for the executive to place these suspects on a watchlist since their passports have already been seized.

See statement below

“Sadly, the travel ban is a sad reminder of the reckless placement of political opponents on security watch list and seizure of their passports by the defunct military junta.”

“Notwithstanding such judicial indictment of politically exposed persons seeking medical treatment during trial, the law has not authorised the Executive to restrict the movement of criminal suspects.

“The power of the anti graft agencies and the courts to place criminal suspects on watch list or subject their passports to temporary seizure has never been in doubt.

“To that extent, the directive to place the 50 high profile suspected persons on watch list and restrict their movement is highly superfluous, completely unwarranted and totally uncalled for.

“In fact, it is an ingenious design to expose the Buhari administration to ridicule.

“If the federal government had done some background check it would have discovered that the names of the 50 VIPs have long been placed on security watch list while their passports have been impounded by the anti graft agencies or the courts as one of the conditions for admitting them to bail.

“For the umpteenth time, I am compelled to caution the Buhari administration to wage the war against the menace of corruption within the ambit of the rule of law.

“Since the 50 high profile criminal suspects covered by EO6 have been placed on watch list while their passports have been seized by either the anti graft agencies or the courts the travel ban slammed on them by President Buhari ought to be withdrawn without any delay.”