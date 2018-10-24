News Feed

Trolls Slam Teebillz After Wizkid And Tiwa Savage Get Romantic In “Fever”

After it seemed that Wizkid and Tiwa Savage might have confirmed their relationship in the recently released video ‘Fever’, some trolls attacked Tiwa’s estranged hubby, Teebillz. Recall that Teebillz had, in September, put an end to the relationship rumours between the two when he stated on his Instagram in a later deleted post,

“Whether you like it or not Ayo is my little brother and he knows not to cross me on blood Gang… My Big Homie Sauce kid aka Sinzu guaranteed me on that even though he’s my blood. Don Jazzy will never allow that!”

He went on, “But 4real on Jamil#!!!!! Tiwa will never disrespect me like That!!! F**K your opinion on them!!!! @[email protected] keep giving us that,” he added.

Tiwa had also said in an interview that she has “grown a thick skin, so certain rumours or insinuations don’t get to me again.”

But after the steamy video with captivating visuals where Tiwa Savage plays a video vixen, Teebillz may have to swallow his words because Nigerians have armed themselves to ask him embarrassing questions:

@Olumidetweet “This video is so unfair to Teebillz now, how the guy go cope with this one now? Wizkid and Tiwa.”

@Juwon_vybz “If you were in Teebillz shoes, You’d probably be contemplating suicide after what Tiwa and Wizkid did.”

