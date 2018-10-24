Trolls Slam Teebillz After Wizkid And Tiwa Savage Get Romantic In “Fever”

After it seemed that Wizkid and Tiwa Savage might have confirmed their relationship in the recently released video ‘Fever’, some trolls attacked Tiwa’s estranged hubby, Teebillz. Recall that Teebillz had, in September, put an end to the relationship rumours between the two when he stated on his Instagram in a later deleted post,

“Whether you like it or not Ayo is my little brother and he knows not to cross me on blood Gang… My Big Homie Sauce kid aka Sinzu guaranteed me on that even though he’s my blood. Don Jazzy will never allow that!”

He went on, “But 4real on Jamil#!!!!! Tiwa will never disrespect me like That!!! F**K your opinion on them!!!! @[email protected] keep giving us that,” he added.

Tiwa had also said in an interview that she has “grown a thick skin, so certain rumours or insinuations don’t get to me again.”

But after the steamy video with captivating visuals where Tiwa Savage plays a video vixen, Teebillz may have to swallow his words because Nigerians have armed themselves to ask him embarrassing questions:

Teebillz : Wizkid is my kid bro,he can’t do anything with my Tiwa a few moments later* Wizzy:Tiwa,say my name Tiwa:Starr boyy Wizzy:I can't hear u😩 Tiwa:Daddy yo Wizzy:You loyal

Come sit on daddy nd wear Tife's chain Teebillz:There's stew in my eyes o😭

Everywhere stewwww — Tega🔥 (@ehte_) October 24, 2018

Wizkid cooked pepper Stew for Tee Bilz and Tiwa was the one who grinded the 🌶 🙆 Someone should check Tee Bilz's temperature,man must be having Fever right now 🤒 — uncleolisa Rn (@Duks_OG) October 24, 2018

WizkId is dismantling all the rules in the bro code. Examples, Rule 222: Thou shalt not turn thy bros wife/ex-wife into a video vixen. Rule:112 : Thy bros wife/ex shall at all times be stayed away from, no sex or appearance of sexual attitude will be expressed towards them. — Oluniyi Gates (@oluwapower) October 24, 2018

Teebillz had edible catering , Wizkid now used tiwa as the stew in his own fever video 😭😂 — DADDY THE FATHER (@SemiloooreAkoni) October 24, 2018

That's how Wizkid was just touching Tiwa everywhere pic.twitter.com/aRZJpsQ0Pm — A Queen (@_Sleekie) October 24, 2018

@Olumidetweet “This video is so unfair to Teebillz now, how the guy go cope with this one now? Wizkid and Tiwa.”

@Juwon_vybz “If you were in Teebillz shoes, You’d probably be contemplating suicide after what Tiwa and Wizkid did.”