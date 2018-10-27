News Feed

Truck Fails Break, Kills About 20 at Akure-Ilesha Express Road (graphic photos)

A social media user, @ME_MiDe on Twitter, has revealed how a truck with failed breaks killed over 20 road users on Thursday at Akure/Ilesha expressway.

According to his account, the number of victims would have been minimal if the Nigerian police hadn’t setup a road block around that area, collecting cash, in the name of conducting stop and search.

He wrote:

“I witnessed an accident yesterday that killed over 20 people, guess who caused it, Nigerian police. They Stopped vehicles because of N50 and a trailer with a failed brake crushed these people. Am still in shock… 😭😭. 
Retweet ooooo, they need to know the real truth…. ”

He also condemned PUNCH reports which had it that the victims were 14.

 

See graphic photos below:

