Trump Planning To End Citizenship For Babies Born In US To Non-Citizens

President of the United States, Donald Trump is on the verge of putting an end to the right to U.S. citizenship for children of noncitizens born in the country.

In an interview with Axios on Monday, Trump who has long kicked against “anchor babies”, said the system of citizenship has to end.

“We’re the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits,” Trump said during an interview with Axios scheduled to air as part of a new HBO series starting this weekend. “It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous. And it has to end.”

The president revealed he has already discussed the move with his legal counsel and believes it can be accomplished with an executive action. “It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don’t,” Trump told Axios.

When told that view is disputed, Trump asserted: “You can definitely do it with an act of Congress. But now they’re saying I can do it just with an executive order.”

“It’s in the process. It’ll happen . . . with an executive order,” he said, without offering a time frame.

The move would be certain to spark a constitutional debate about the meaning of the 14th Amendment. It reads: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

In the Axios interview, Trump incorrectly asserted that the United States is the only country that offers birthright citizenship.

NumbersUSA, a group that favors reduced immigration, has compiled a list that shows 33 nations grant citizenship to anyone born within their borders.

The list includes Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and most other countries in Central and South America. The United States and Canada are the only two “developed” countries, as defined by the International Monetary Fund that have unrestricted birthright citizenship laws.