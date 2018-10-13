News Feed

Trump’s Wife, Melania Talks About Husband’s Alleged Infidelity

US First Lady Melania Trump has finally talked about her husband’s alleged infidelity.

In a new interview with ABC News during her recent trip to Africa, Melania Trump said she didn’t have time to think about the “gossip” surrounding her husband’s alleged affairs.

“I’m a mother and a First Lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do,” She said. She later added: “It’s not always pleasant, of course, but I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true and not true.”

Donald Trump’s alleged affairs were brought into the focus this year after former porn star Stormy Daniels said she’d had a sexual relationship with Donald Trump in 2006. Melania, Trump’s third wife, was pregnant with son Barron at that point in time.

Notwithstanding the public’s endless talk about  her personal life, the persistent allegations of infidelity and the onslaught of accusations of sexual misconduct against her husband, the first lady insists their marriage is good and that she loves her husband.

“Yes, we are fine,” she said. “It’s what media speculate, and it’s gossip. It’s not always correct stuff.”

Melania Trump later added: “I’m very strong, and I know what my priorities are.”

