Twitter user who told her parents all she wanted for her 30th birthday was pizza, gets flown to Italy to have some (Photos)

A lady with the twitter name @J_colaa from Trindidad and Tobago, recently turned 30.

She took to the platform to narrate how she was sent to Italy to celebrate her 30th birthday.

According to the young lady, she wanted to eat a pizza on her birthday but to her surprise her parents sent her on a trip to Italy.

Sharing a photo of her digging into her pizza, she wrote;

“My parents asked me what I wanted to do for my 30th birthday and I told them I just wanted pizza….. ….so they sent me to Italy. this made up for the years of me NEVER having a party.”

See her tweet:




