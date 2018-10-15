U.K returnee shut dead during a confrontation with the police in Abuja

A Nigerian lady, Anita Akapson, who relocated form the UK back to Nigeria last year, was allegedly shot dead by police officers in Abuja yesterday Sunday, October 14th.

Her friend, @Ihekauche, who shared the sad story online, said she was shot at a check point in Abuja.

Read her account of what happened below.

And that’s how the police killed a good friend of mine last night in abuja @segalink please I thought this killings will stop, she didn’t deserve this

The police shot her at a check Point in maitama last night , her sister said they were dragging with her and she was trying to run when they shot at her and its killed her. This lady just returned to Nigeria recently having lived almost all her life in the uk and it’s not even been a year shr returned and she gets killed in her own country by our own security personels.what kind of a country is this

Thank you so much. For now all we know is that she was shot at a “stop& search” by the police at the stop,they had a little drag and she was trying to leave when he shot her, this was at maitama abuja. It’s been reported according to the family but no feedback nw till tomorrow

Dragging wasn’t like physically,she was driving and on getting there they had a verbal confrontation, she is not the kind of person to break the law. So her running away was cause she felt threatened

One of her family member is ‘Nenadi Usman’. Her aunty is former Minister of State for Finance