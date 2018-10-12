Football

UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Lukaku’s Brace Sees Belgium Past Switzerland

Belgium emerged victorious in their contest against Switzerland by 2 goals to 1 at the on going UEFA Nations league tournament. The match was played in front of the Belgians fans with the return leg at Switzerland to follow suit very soon.

The Swiss side kept things so tight for the Belgian in the first half that all they could do was to fire aimless shots from long distance but the second half began on a different note. The home side began to play with more urgency in a manner that suggested that their coach had instructed them to change approach during the break.

Their persistence eventually paid off in the 58th minute when Manchester United’s striker, Romelu Lukaku, lashed on to a beautiful pass and put it beyond the onrushing goalkeeper.

However, the Swiss side equalized through Mario Gavranovic in the 76th minute and they resorted to a defensive approach but Lukaku gave the home team their lead again in the 86th minute and they saw out the 2-1.

Belgium have now leapfrogged Switzerland with the win to top the table.

 

 

 

