Unknown gunmen kill young man who just completed his madatory NYSC program (Photos)

Unknown gunmen have killed a young man along two others in Benue state, the young man had just passed out of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The young man identified as Ochoche Dickson Iduh who just completed his madatory NYSC program and served in Plateau state, met his untimely death yesterday where he went to show his discharged letter to his both parents in the city of Otukpo, Benue state.

It was gathered that the deceased among the batch B stream 2 Corps members.

According to reports, the young graduate from Apa local government area of Benue State holds a Higher Hational Diploma (HND) in Business Administration from the famous Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo.