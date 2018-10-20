Unknown woman has been tormenting me with her nude – Lupita Nyong’o’s dad laments

Hollywood star, Lupita Nyong’o’s dad and Governor of Kisumu County in Kenya,

Professor Anyang’ Nyong’o has lamented over nude photos he has been getting from an unknown woman.

According to Lupita Nyong’o’s dad, the lady has been tormenting him with nude photos and romantic messages via WhatsApp.

Speaking to newsmen in Kisumu, Professor Anyang’ Nyong’o added that the mystery lady is fond of sending him her explicit photos and raunchy messages, especially at night.

“I never gave her my number. I even don’t know who she is, yet she kept tormenting me at night with love messages,” Nyong’o complained.

He said that he reported the matter to the police but they are yet to get back to him. He went on to block her number.

“I blocked her number, but after a few months, she resurfaced with her rude and nude pictures and romantic messages,’’ he explained.

“However, the police never got back to me on their findings, so I don’t know if they inherited her,’’

he quipped with a chuckle