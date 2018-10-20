Update On The Nigerian Pastor Whose Sex Tape With Lover Leaked Online.

A Nigerian pastor made headlines days ago after his sex tape surfaced online. According to fresh reports by people who claim to know them, the lady in the leaked sex tape is the pastor’s girlfriend and not a ‘hustler’.

A Facebook user shared picture of the pastor and real estate guru, Apostle Chris Omatsola and his smiling lady identified as Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho just as another of their sex tape surfaced online.

Contrary to reports which claim the lady in the video is a ‘hustler, Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho; also known as Toks David is an indigene of Delta state. She’s a writer with a BSc in Computer Science, currently working with one of the firms in Nigeria.

According to reports, the pastor decided to record the videos for fun with plans to probably delete later not knowing that it would land him in trouble

Apostle Chris Omatsola is the senior pastor of Zionwealth Of Life Assembly and also a real estate business tycoon in Lekki area of Lagos while Ms. Princess Tokoni Okpewho is said to be based in the same Lekki area..

