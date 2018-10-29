News Feed

Vera Sidika shares more messages from her ‘gold digger’ ex, Otile Brown

Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika has shared more messages to prove that her ex, Kenyan musician, Otile Brown is a gold digger.

This comes after he dumped her for not lending him money to buy a Benz – the curvy model took to Instagram to reveal that they are no longer together just two days after they reconciled after their initial break-up.

She also shared screenshots of her conversation with Otile, where she blasted him for asking her for money to buy a Mercedes.

She’s now shared even more screenshots to further prove her point, see below,

You may also like

Scores Feared Dead As Indonesian Plane Carrying 188 People Plunges Into The Sea

REVEALED! Why Atiku Chose Peter Obi As Running Mate

I am learning ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance steps- Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo

Prophet Reveals What God Told Him About Buhari, Atiku, Fayose

BBNaija’s Khloe Dazzles In New Photos As She Turns 25 Today

19-Year-Old Gay Boy Allegedly Stabbed To Death

Half-naked girls fight dirty at Mega Chicken in Lagos over photos (Video)

Video from the clash between Nigerian Army officers and Shi’ite members in Abuja

Nigeria’s Highest Paid Video Vixen, Rachel Oluwabukola Martins AKA Dimple Weirdo Twerks Up a Storm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *