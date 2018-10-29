Vera Sidika shares more messages from her ‘gold digger’ ex, Otile Brown

Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika has shared more messages to prove that her ex, Kenyan musician, Otile Brown is a gold digger.

This comes after he dumped her for not lending him money to buy a Benz – the curvy model took to Instagram to reveal that they are no longer together just two days after they reconciled after their initial break-up.

She also shared screenshots of her conversation with Otile, where she blasted him for asking her for money to buy a Mercedes.

She’s now shared even more screenshots to further prove her point, see below,