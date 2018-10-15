Uncategorized

Vice president’s daughter, Kiki Osinbajo flaunts ‘her man’ on social media

Kiki Osinbajo has flaunted a mystery man on her Instagram page as she sends a clear message to those seeking her hand in romance or marriage.

The beautiful daughter of the Vice President, Kiki Osinbajo has said she is not single and is in fact in a relationship.

In a question and answer session with friends and followers, the 28-year-old posted photo with a handsome young man, adding that she is taken.

“Are you single?” the question was asked and she responded “Nope! Very taken in fact”

Her father, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is the number two citizen in Nigeria and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

