Video of Prophetess Naomi Oluwaseyi – the new bride of Ooni of Ife during her church’s ‘Hossana Night’ in 2017′

Earlier today, we made a report about the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi showing off his new bride and most social media users were sent into a frenzy.

New details however, show that the beautiful bride is a PROPHETESS, and there is proof.

Here’s a video of her in December 2017 speaking about her church’s annual ‘Hossana Night’.

According to the official profile of Prophetess Naomi Oluwaseyi, ‘the fire in her bones, her earnest desire and her deepest passion is to Herald the true gospel of the kingdom and raise dynamic Heralds who will live as Kings and Priests on earth with heaven as their final place of rest. Everything about her Heralds this prophetic mandate, she crusades prophetic outreaches in different places for this course and holds prophetic programs as well’.

The Ooni himself released a statement announcing his new bride, alongside photos of the queen.

It reads: “I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials. Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the “Fear Of God In You”, which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen. #OoniOfIfe #Otisese”