Video of Specially customised phones in support of Buhari in the 2019 presidential election emerges online

In Nigeria, anything can happen.

Specially customised phones in support for the two main contestants in the 2019 presidential election, are set to flood the market.

The phones were designed separately to drum support from the citizens for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The phones were also designed with the party’s logos and motto as Nigerians ponder on who to vote for in the forthcoming election next year.

Atiku beat 11 other contestants after polling 1, 532 to emerge as the winner of the PDP primary at the National Convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

President Muhammadu Buhari polled a total of 14, 842, 072 across the 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory during APC’s direct Presidential Primary to emerge as it’s 2019 candidate.

Watch the videos below:

