Viral photos of bride & groom wearing a sad look on their wedding day

These are trending photos of a seemingly unhappy couple tying the nuptial knot, but their mood has become a thing of debate online.

For reasons unknown, this couple refused to smile let alone laugh on their wedding day.

It appears they are not happy to be with each other or they had a fight prior to the wedding day. They both wore long faces even as they exchanged their vows publicly. The man is far older than the wife and there is a strong possibility their relationship is a product of matchmaking.

“From the look of things tell me the number of years you expect this mariage to last. Groom and his bride seems not to be happy on their wedding day,” a top commenter said.

The details about the identity of the couple remain unknown.

See more images:




