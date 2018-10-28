Trending, Uncategorized

Viral wedding pictures of a Nigerian man who married two women on the same day

While many Nigerian men stick to one wife not just because of religious demands but hard economic realities, a young man has secured two beautiful women for himself in marriage.

The Nigerian guy and his two brides/wives have put themselves in the limelight after their wedding picture surfaced online.

Here are viral wedding pictures of a prince from Igbide, Isoko South local government area of Delta State who officially tied the knot to two women the same day on Saturday, October 27th (yesterday).

The man identified as Obukeni Prince Monday Ochendu from the family of His Royal Majesty Edward Obukeni 1 (Jp) Ovie Of Igbide Kingdom – got married in style to Miss Ufuoma Ozoro and Miss Oghale Andrew at Uruwhre Quarter, Igbide Kingdom Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.




Tags

You may also like

GRANGE SCHOOL LAGOS KICKS OFF 60th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Trending photos of Nigerian dwarf who got married to his heartthrob

Buhari is dead – IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu declares in a new live broadcast from Jerusalem

Charles Novia reacts to the breakup report of Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim

Tiwa Savage & Wizkid are two consenting adults, free to date – Korede Bello

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th October

Keyamo reacts to Buhari’s inability to present certificate to INEC

Stella Adadehoh: We are doing all we can to build on her legacy – Buhari

American model, Symba declares her love for Nigeria after meeting Yemi Osinbajo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *