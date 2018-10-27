Events in Nigeria, Lifestyle, Trending

Want to learn how to get started in the fashion industry? – Join Fashion Designer, Taofeek Abijako in his Masterclass at the 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend

20-year-old, Nigerian-born Taofeek Abijako is a young designer recognized for his ability to express social and political commentary through the lens of “luxe-street” clothing. Abijako’s brand, Head of State+ is a New York-based company that focuses on art, fashion, furniture, and product design.

In 2018, Abijako presented his Spring/Summer ’19 collection for Head of State+ at New York Fashion Week, making him the youngest designer ever to show at that prestigious event, giving him widespread acclaim across the industry.

Abijako has received press coverage with renowned magazines and websites like the New York Times, Teen Vogue and i-D Magazine. Head of State+ is sold internationally in prominent stores like United Arrows, Assembly and American Rag Cie.

Date: Saturday, November 10th, 2018.

Time: 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Taofeek Abijako will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to discuss on Understanding the Industry: Starting Out.

To register for his master class click here.

