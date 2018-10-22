Uncategorized

Watch moment Davido declared his uncle, Senator Adeleke ‘Governor’ Of Osun state at felabration (Video)

International music super star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, in the early hours of Monday, 22nd October, 2018, declared his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, winner of the Osun State governorship election.

According to SaharaReporters who captured the clip, the singer who performed alongside all artistes under his record label, made the statement during the closing ceremony of Felabration 2018, which was themed ‘Overtaking Overtake’.

It was gathered that the singer had difficulties gaining entrance into the backstage, as the crowd waiting to catch a glimpse of him blocked his path.

Afterwards, he was ushered onto the stage by his protege, Mayorkun. He, however, stopped midway into his performance to announce his uncle the winner of the election.

He said;

“I want to give a shout-out to His Excellency, Governor Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State.”

The week-long annual Felabration 2018 event which came to an end on Monday morning, is organised in celebration of Nigeria’s Afrobeat maestro, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Watch Davido’s video below;

Tags

You may also like

Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire shares adorable photos as she celebrates her birthday (Photos)

Bobrisky advise to all ladies who attend all parties just to hookup with the ‘big boys’

Religious leaders visit President Buhari just to take photographs – Pastor Tunde Bakare

Anthony Joshua has left many people shocked over the combination of food he eats in 24 hours

Ooni of Ife’s ex-queen, Zaynab, forgives him, congratulates him and his new queen

Singer GT Da Guitarman & his wife Annie welcome their second child

‘I would rather die than join APC or bow to Buhari’ – Femi Fani-Kayode

Femi Kuti criticizes Buhari’s government in presence of Osinbajo at Felabration (video)

Banky W laments as he suffers food poisoning

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *