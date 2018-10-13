We are here for the ‘tired’, Ezekwesili speaks on why Nigerians stopped voting

Oby Ezekwesili has said she’s in the presidential race to win, contraryvto what many critics say. Ezekwesili, who’s the flag bearer of Tue Allied Congress Party of Nigeria made this known in a statement on Saturday.

According to the former Minister of as Education, the fight is not about ‘the size of the dog but the size of the fight in the dog.’

She wrote that Nigerians over the years have started to participate less in presidential elections because they have lost faith in the parties(People’s Democratic Party and recently, All Progressives Congress), that keep coming up.

The former VP World Bank said that’s why she’s in the race, for those who are tired of the regular.

She wrote: