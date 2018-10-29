We are learning ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance steps for our campaign – Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who was Chairman and Special Guest of Honour at the launch of Five Fascinating Bookswritten by Funmilayo Braithwaite, in Abuja on Sunday, disclosed that he was learning the ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance steps for campaigns ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Yemi Osinbajo who stated that nobody knows what will work in Nigerian politics, added that his friend recently polled large number of votes just by dancing.

“And hopefully, we will be able to find resolution to some of the questions raised in our political lives as well; I know that is one of the reason Alhaji Shittu Kabir, Chairman, Advanced Peoples Democratic Party is here.

“As matter of fact, for those of us who are politicians, when you see `Politicrisis’; especially as elections approach, you might think there is a formula somewhere.

“Kabir and I and are the opposite sides but we are here to learn; I was saying the other day that politics in Nigeria is becoming very exciting; you never know what works.

“I can never forget my dear friend in one of the states who just danced his way through the campaigns; all he did was dance; he did nothing else but dance and he won 250,000 votes.

“So myself and Kabir are now learning Shaku Shaku; we have to learn; who knows what will win” he said.