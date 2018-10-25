Politics, Trending

We have not released any list of presidential campaign team members – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has debunked a list currently in circulation on social media of purported names of members of its presidential campaign team.

The party made this known in a statement entitled PDP Yet To Name Further Members of presidential campaign team, which was signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary on Wednesday.

The party said it is yet to name its presidential campaign team members and that the only ones that have been named are the Director general and zonal coordinators.

The opposition party maintained that it is yet to named other members, apart from those already named.

It said:

The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to a phony post circulating in the social media and purporting that the PDP has released further names to make up its 2019 Presidential Campaign Council.

The fabricators of the post even went further to allocate offices to certain individuals, claiming same to be officially assigned by the leadership of our great party.

For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP has not released any further names other than those earlier released as members of the Presidential Campaign Council.

 

