We thought you said any govt can do it in 6months: Nigerians Troll Fashola over statement on power



Minister of Works Housing and Power, Babatunde Fashola has come under fire over a statement attributed to him, that no government can fix electricity issues in Nigeria in six(6) months. Fashola, who was at the inauguration of the 2x100MVA, 132/33kV power transformers at the Ejigbo Transmission Substation, Lagos on Thursday, said although the electricity supply in the country is improving slowly, no one can perform magic.

In his words:

“We have come to hand over this expanded transmission substation, the Ejigbo Transmission Substation, to the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company. This substation was built in 1970; the capacity was 60MVA then; except for the addition of another 60MVA, this community has grown exponentially; so they have exceeded the installed capacity here.

Between that time and when President Buhari came three years ago, some people were there. But they will come back to you; so, when they come back, ask them if they didn’t know where to buy transformers.

The problem of electricity is slowly being solved, one by one. Anybody will tell you he will do magic; tell him, ‘How?’ He should explain to you. We inherited 800 containers for power equipment left in the port for 10 years. President Buhari gave us approval, and we have recovered 690.”

However, Nigerians have taken to social media to fault the Minister over the statement, saying it he didn’t have such leniency of the past administration, when he said a responsible government should be able to fix electricity issues in the country in 6 months.

See how they reacted to Fashola’s statement

2014: Any responsible government can solve our electricity problem in 6 months – Fashola Fashola in 2018: Electricity problems can’t be solved by magic – Fashola Smh — OJADILI II © (@WilliamsXL) October 19, 2018

Any Serious Government Fix its Power Problems In Six Months, The Only Way To Have Steady Power Supply Is To Vote Out PDP – Fashola

After APC, Buhari and Fashola came into power: Electricity Problems Can't Be Solved By Magic – Fashola Mavrodi is better than fashola — Capstone (@Koladearest) October 19, 2018

Was listening to Metro FM, news paper review this morning. And Fashola of all people said in one of the papers that to fix power in 3yrs is not easy. The same Fashola who ran his mouth like borehole during GEJ era, that any serious govt will fix power in 6 months. APC is fraud — realkingofboyz (@realkingofboyz) October 19, 2018

Fashola promised Nigerians that a responsible government will fix power in 6 months.He has stayed nearly 4 years as Minister of power yet power has not been fixed. Clueless! — Ndamzi Kingsley Wali (@ndamzi2) October 19, 2018

Any responsible govt can solve our power problems in 6 months, it’s not rocket science..fashola in 2014… It seems like rocket science 3 yrs down the road, well u still have 6 months till the next hand over date, just try and fix it baba, we need light — Nimi Dadiowei (@NDadiowei) October 19, 2018