‘We Want to Hear from Buhari’ – Chibok Parents

Parents of the remaining Chibok schoolgirls in Boko Haram’s captivity are worried that President Muhammadu Buhari has yet to send a delegation to console them as he did for the mother of Leah Sharibu, the only remaining Dapchi schoolgirl abducted by the sect.

This was disclosed by the chairman of Chibok Parents Association, Yakubu Nkenke, who told Daily Trust Thursday that the parents were anxious to hear directly from Buhari, not from the media.

He said, so far, 25 of the parents had died waiting for their children’s release; while others had remained physically and emotionally affected.

He said although the parents were grateful to the federal government for negotiating the release of 112 girls and rescue of four others, sending a delegation to Chibok would enable them to interface with the government.

“The parents trust the Buhari administration because they fulfilled their promises on the freed 103 girls. Even the four girls who escaped on their own were able to make it because of the pressure mounted on the insurgents. But as human beings, they feel it is taking too long to bring back their children after they were told it would happen soon.

“There is need for President Muhammadu Buhari to send some representatives to Chibok, if he cannot come himself. This will give the parents of the still missing girls a sense of belonging and solidarity from the federal government.

“I just had meeting with the parents. They were worried that if Buhari could send officials to Dapchi to console the parents of Leah, why not send another delegation to parents of more than 100 girls in Chibok?”

The president has maintained that his administration would do all within its power to ensure the release of the remaining abducted schoolgirls.