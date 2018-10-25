Football

Welbeck Makes It 11 Wins In A Row For Arsenal With This ‘Fine Goal’ (Video)

Arsenal emerged victorious against Sporting CP courtesy of a Dannyl Welbeck’s 77th minute strike to go top of group E table at the ongoing EUROPA league. With both sides tied at 6 points, Sporting CP made things complicated for the gunners by employing a mass defence and mass attack to the match.

Arsenal who suffered and had to dig deep got their deserve opener in the 77th minute after sweet interplay between the players resulted in Gabonese International. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, flicking a pass into the path of Welbeck and the England International duly put the ball under the onrushing goal keeper.

The win today now makes it 11 consecutive wins for the gunners across all competitions.

Video below:

