Wenger Is Eyeing Bayern Munich Or Real Madrid Job

Ex-Arsenal boss wants return to the big time after spending decades at the English football outfit.

Arsene Wenger would ideally like to return to football at Bayern Munich or Real Madrid, Le Parisien reports.

He has numerous options open to him, with the US national team job or a similar role in China possible, while PSG are eyeing him in a director of football role. Wenger, though, wants a head coach role at a big European club, with Bayern or Real the most viable.Gaol.com reports.

Karim Benzema would only leave Real Madrid for Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain, according to Mediapart.

