‘What An Unreal Double Save’ – Check Out Whats Fans Are Saying About This Wonderful Save From Barcelona’s Goalkeeper(Video)

Spanish champions, Barcelona, have returned back to the summit of LaLiga table after defeating table topper, Sevilla, in the domestic league yesterday at Camp Nou.

The Blaugurans needed only two minutes of action to open the scoring through Brazilian winger, Phillipe Courtinho, and also added a second inside 15 minutes through their talisman, Lionel Messi.

With the scores at 3-1 in the second half, Sevilla began to mount series of pressure on Barcelona’s defence and looked destined to reduce the deficits when the launch series of shots at the homes team’s shot stopper but he held his ground and pulled up an unimaginable double saves.

Video below:

What an unreal double save by Ter Stegen 👏 Best GK in the world 👐 #BarcaSevilla pic.twitter.com/ihWuY4tXhb — Mahfuz (@MahfuzLDN) October 20, 2018

What fans are saying:

If any goalkeeper in the Premier League did that double save from Ter Stegen you wouldn’t hear the end of it. — J. (@Messilizer) October 20, 2018

Someone tell Ter Stegen to relax 😰😰😰 pic.twitter.com/BrOXWoaKR2 — Marco Verratti (@Halopenos) October 20, 2018

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen didn't deserve to concede 2 goals on this match.

The defence is in shambles today. — Sᴇʀɢɪ's Rᴜɴs ☢️ (@Robertonical) October 20, 2018