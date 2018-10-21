Football

‘What An Unreal Double Save’ – Check Out Whats Fans Are Saying About This Wonderful Save From Barcelona’s Goalkeeper(Video)

Spanish champions, Barcelona, have returned back to the summit of LaLiga table after defeating table topper, Sevilla, in the domestic league yesterday at Camp Nou.

The Blaugurans needed only two minutes of action to open the scoring through Brazilian winger, Phillipe Courtinho, and also added a second inside 15 minutes through their talisman, Lionel Messi.

With the scores at 3-1 in the second half, Sevilla began to mount series of pressure on Barcelona’s defence and looked destined to reduce the deficits when the launch series of shots at the homes team’s shot stopper but he held his ground and pulled up an unimaginable double saves.

Video below:

What fans are saying:

You may also like

‘Great Result!!! Always Nice To Get The Win In A Derby’ – See How Tottenham Players Reacted To Win Over West-Ham

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 21ST OCTOBER

Mancity 5 Burnley 0: Manchester City’s Winger, Leroy Sane, Lash At Team Mate, Vincent Kompany, For Touching His Hair After Scoring

Here Is How Antonio Rudiger And Ross Barkley Reacted To Scoring For Chelsea Against Manchester United

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Describe This Coutinho’s ‘Stunning Goal’ In One Word(video)

‘Dear God, Please Make Sure Messi Isn’t Much Hurt. Our Club’s Future Depends On Him’. – Check Out What Fans Are Saying After The Argentine Left The Pitch Injured(Video)

Chelsea 2 Manutd 2: What Fans Are Saying About This Martial’s Goal Is A Must Read(video)

‘Good Bye Lopetegui’ Fans Want Real Madrid’s New Coach Sacked For Dismal Performance

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Player To Score 400 Goals In Europe’s Top 5 Leagues With This Goal(Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *