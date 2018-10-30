What Antony Martial Said After Helping ManUtd Beat Everton Is A Must Read

Manchester United edged out Everton by two goals to one during their domestic league meeting on Sunday to move into 10th place in the league standing.

The Red Devils have their unsettled winger, Anthony Martial, to thank for being the architect of their two goals.

The French International provided the opening goal in the first half after marauding into the Toffees penalty area and was taken down by one of the Everton players before Paul Pogba duly converted.

He then went on to score their second goal in the second half after Pogba returned the favour by laying a delicate pass for him to slot home. Everton then pulled one back.

The unsettled winger who recently said he wants to leave Old Trafford then took to his Twitter handle yo react by saying.

What he said: