What Arsenal Midfielder, Mesut Ozil, Said After Equalizing Against Leicester Would Melt Your Heart

Arsenal make it 10 wins in a row across all competitions as they beat Leicester 3-1 at the Emirate stadium today in the domestic league. The Gunners have gone on to win 7 consecutive matches in the premier league since their back to back defeat to both Manchester city and Chelsea during the early season.

The visitors drew first blood after forcing Arsenal defender, Hector Bellerin, into scoring an own goal but German International, Mesut Ozil, had other idea.

Ozil who was the captain of the night took the game on its head by scoring a beautiful equalizer just before the half time break and he took to social media after the match to react.

