What Jose Mourinho Said About Cristiano Ronaldo’s Return To Old Traffod Is A Must Read

The UEFA champions league resumes tomorrow with arguably the biggest match of the third group stage fixtures taking place at Old Trafford between Juventus and Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo who won his first ever champions league trophy with the reds in the 2007/2008 season is expected to lead the attack for the Serie A champions, Juventus.
The champions league all time highest goal scorer is also in line to face his former coach at Real Madrid, Jose Mourinho, who now coaches the Red Devils.
The pair whose relationship became sour towards the end of 2009 season and were rumored not to be on talking terms before Mourinho left the European champions, Real Madrid, for Intermilan seems to have settled their differences.
The Portuguese gaffer, Mourinho, revealed this afternoon during a press conference ahead of the crunch match that he is looking forward to meeting the superstar once again.
What he said about Ronaldo and Juventus in full:
“When you say apart from Ronaldo – it seems that isn’t much. Well, they’ve got Bonucci, they’ve got Cancelo, they have Can and there are other important additions as well.
“Juventus have a lot to offer. They have an extra year’s experience of course with the same coach. For the last five years or so they’ve been real contenders to win the title. They’ve been to a couple of finals, they’ve won Scedetti on the trot and they have a really special player [Ronaldo], who makes a real difference as well. As far as I’m concerned, Juventus are more than just a contender this season to win the Champions League.”
“I’m going to play against one of the biggest clubs in world, one of the biggest candidates of winning the competition – that’s what motivates me, that’s what brings me here.