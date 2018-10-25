Football

What Real Madrid Loanee, Archaf Hakimi, Said After Helping Dortmund Destroy Atlectico Madrid Would Leave You Thrilled

Borrussia Dortmund decimated Atlectico Madrid by putting four unreplied goals past them during their UEFA Champions league yesterday at the Westfalenstadion. The  4-0 defeat which is the biggest the former Spanish former Champions, Atlectico Madrid, have had in the last seven years was made possible by Archaf Hakimi.

Hakimi who is on loan from Real Madrid to the German club put in a five star display against Atlectico and went on to set up the opening goal after a beautiful run down the right hand channel before setting up two other assists for his team mates in the second half at their home turf.

The Moroccan who was given the man of the match for his impressive display against the former Spanish champions then took to his twitter handle at the end of the match to react to their impressive victory which pull them clear at the top of the table.

What he said:

