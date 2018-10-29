When I become president, no world leader will call me ‘lifeless and dishonest’

Oby Ezekwesili, presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), has taken a huge swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari. The former minister stated that the Presidenaddeesn’t have the requisite aptitude and capacity to hold such office.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Ezekwesili accused Buhari of destroying the country’s wealth and presiding over a recession. She also stated that, though the country was or of recession, the growth of the economy is sluggish.

In her words:

“President Muhammadu Buhari has now shown neither the capacity nor the aptitude for the highest office in the land.”

“Let us talk about the present administration; what is the primary legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari? It is the destruction of our nation’s wealth — presiding over the worse economic recession Nigeria has seen in decades.

“Even now that the economy has come out of recession, the growth is as sluggish as its government. Four out of every 10 adults are either unemployed or underemployed and Nigeria is now the poverty capital of the world.”

Ezekwesili also added that Buhari apart from being the “most nepotistic and most partisan president that Nigeria has ever seen”, he is also very ”corrupt”.

She said:

“This president talks about fighting grand corruption. Please, please, give me a break! Can corruption fight corruption? Does he think we cannot see?”

“I just laugh when I hear some people say our citizen’s movement will split opposition votes. But the PDP is not in opposition to the APC. The candidate of the PDP has over the past 14 years gone from PDP to AC, AC to PDP, PDP to APC and now back to PDP”

Ezekwesili in an apparent reference to Buhari and Atiku Abubakar, People’s Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential candidate said when she becomes president, “you will never hear any world leader call me lifeless or dishonest.”

“I have no issues obtaining visas or travelling to any country in the world – whether it is the United States of America or the United Arab Emirates,” she said in a not-so-veiled reference to the PDP presidential candidate.