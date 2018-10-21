‘When I got my eviction from Big Brother Naija, it felt like a gush of fresh air’ – Bambam

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, BamBam has opened up on how she felt after her eviction from Big Brother Naija, BBN and according to her she felt so much relieved of the entire stress and happenings in the house.

She made this revelation in a new interview with Sunday Punch, where she also talked about her educational background, career and future aspirations.

Read excerpts from interview below:

Background

I am the first of two children born into a religious family; I have a younger brother. My father was in the military and my mother is a retired nurse.

My father was a diplomat and that afforded us the opportunity to travel around the world. At different times, I lived in the USA, France, UK, and other countries in Europe. I have great memories of my life as a kid but I have more memorable experiences as an adult. I had a basic upbringing and our parents were very protective of us.

Education

For my elementary education, I attended Nigerian Navy Primary School, Apapa, Lagos State. I went to La Folie St. James, Paris, France, for my post-elementary education. I got admission to Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, as a medical student, but later got a direct entry admission into The Bells University, Ota, Ogun State, where I bagged a second class upper degree in Microbiology.

Acting

I got into the movie industry when I came to Lagos from Abuja in 2017 and enrolled at the Royal Arts Academy. While in school, I featured in my first movie titled, The Backup Wife, by Uduak Isong, where I acted alongside Seun Akindele and Bimbo Ademoye.

Big Brother Naija

I auditioned for the previous edition of the reality show in Abuja but didn’t make it in. After film school, I decided to give it another shot; this time, in Lagos. I remember the night I got called; I was actually house-hunting. I’d just finished film school and wasn’t sure I wanted to go back to Abuja. Although I was a bit nervous, I was still very excited.

I didn’t believe I could get called, especially because I was quite different from other contestants at the audition. Getting into the house, I was homesick for some days but because of my adaptive nature, I was able to get by. Sadly, when there was tension in the house, it sort of wore me out. I didn’t enjoy the negativity that went around. When I got my eviction from Big Brother Naija, it felt like a gush of fresh air.

Parents’ reaction

My parents were not supportive of me going into the house but I was doing the exercise for myself and over time, they got to understand that. Of course, they weren’t excited that their child was in a reality TV show but as a grown up lady who is responsible for her own decisions, they got to respect that.

Challenges

The only challenge I’ve had since leaving the house is trying to balance my new reality, though nothing has really changed. The hustle is the same but there’s just a bigger platform that has put me out there to be known and seen by more people.

Fame

Fame has made me more grounded because there’s the likelihood to get carried away if one is not careful. I like to pride myself as a planner and dreamer; an ambitious person. Before film school and Big Brother, I had made up my mind to achieve my goals and BBN was a means to an end for that. I wouldn’t say fame came to me by surprise; I wanted to be picked.

Other interests

Big Brother is in the past but I’m still acting. I’m also an entrepreneur. I own the Bam Beauty Product line. I am working on a partnership because money must be made and it would be nice to stay relevant for a long time.

Although acting is my first love, I can’t depend solely on it. Luckily, with running my own businesses, I cannot succumb to silly demands in the industry. I’m seen as a style and brand influencer, among other things.

Role models

Some of my role models are Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson, Victoria Beckham, Oprah Winfrey, Mahatma Ghandi, Mother Theresa, and Mo Abudu. Jesus Christ is a big mentor also, because He spent all His life doing good and it is my desire to be a blessing like Him.

Hobbies

I love watching movies and travelling. I also love having great conversations and interestingly, I love spending time with puppies. I like painting and singing as well. Of course, you can’t take away the joy of spending time with loved ones. Finally, I love to learn new things.

Fashion

I am a creative and expressive person, so I see fashion as an extension of myself. What I wear defines my mood at any given moment. I am generally attracted to comfortable and smart outfits. Sometimes, when I’m in the mood for it, I could choose to go in dramatic outfits, like what I wore to the AMVCA 2018.