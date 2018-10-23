News, Uncategorized

When I want to sack someone corrupt, religious leaders call me not to – Yemi Osinbajo

Yemi Osinbajo, the vice-president, says Nigerian political elites are often times in the way of getting rid of corrupt officials.

The Cable reports that Osinbajo made the statement in Abuja on Monday, October 22, when speaking at the 24 Nigerian economic summit plenary on corruption and rule of law.

The vice-president said Nigerian elites were often times hindrances to ridding the government of corrupt officials.

I would like to refer to the Nigerian elite, and it’s probably not fair to be that broad, but practically, every segment, because people who have access to you, they could be political leaders, religious leaders, business leaders, whoever has access to you,” Osinbajo said.

“We have a system where people just feel like, ‘why don’t you just give this guy a break?’ Which again is part of the problem. You don’t get one call, you get several calls.”

He said the current administration was working hard to stop systematic corruption in the county, noting that he had seen how much impact corruption can have on a country.

He said the slow pace of the Nigerian judicial process had impact on the war against corruption, but noted that the two conviction of former executive governors secured by the federal government has shown that the hand of justice may be slow, but it would eventually catch up.

Tags

You may also like

Professional wrestler Roman Reigns gives up his Universal Championship title due to leukemia

All The Women In The Ooni Of Ife’s Life

Identical twins girls become brothers after transitioning

Alex Iwobi hands his dad a surprise gift after winning Man of the Match award against Leicester (Video)

NEW MUSIC: EFE – 6pack (Prod. Kayce)

Nigerians can’t stop talking as DJ Cuppy bags award as the artiste of the year at the Lagos Merit Award

Actor, Alexx Ekubo & his girlfriend Fancy Acholonu play love on Instagram

Mavado comes under heavy backlash after portraying himself as God

I have forgotten how it feels to be a single mom – Waje

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *