“When last did you grab your wife’s bumbum?” – Emma Oh My God asks

Comedian, Emma Oh My God has gone on IG to ask a controversial question after sharing a photo of himself grabbing his wife’s bumbum.
Sharing a loved up photo with his wife, he asked his male followers when last they grabbed their wives’ bumbum.
The photo Emma Oh My God shared, came with the caption;
”When last did you grab your wife’s bumbum?
Oya go and grab it now and say these words “Thank you God for this priceless and comforting succulence”?
Happy Sunday from #TheOhEmGees
Note that I said WIFE o..ehen
If you r Singu oya coman goan marry