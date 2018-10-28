Uncategorized

“When last did you grab your wife’s bumbum?” – Emma Oh My God asks

Comedian, Emma Oh My God has gone on IG to ask a controversial question after sharing a photo of himself grabbing his wife’s bumbum.

Sharing a loved up photo with his wife, he asked his male followers when last they grabbed their wives’ bumbum.

The photo Emma Oh My God shared, came with the caption;

”When last did you grab your wife’s bumbum?

Oya go and grab it now and say these words “Thank you God for this priceless and comforting succulence”?

Happy Sunday from #TheOhEmGees

Note that I said WIFE o..ehen

If you r Singu oya coman goan marry




