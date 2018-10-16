Trending, Uncategorized

White lady calls her Nigerian husband sweet names in Igbo language

A Swiss blogger who married a Nigerian, Anambra man, has taken to Twitter to call him sweet names in Igbo language.

The woman who refers to herself as “Nwanyi Ocha”, says she’s interested in the culture, values and heritage of the Igbo people.

The mother of 3 shared a photo with him writing;

“Happy birthday Ezenwa!

If I had the power I would give you “Ebube Dike”, “Ikemba”, “Ochiri Ozuo”, “Ome Lo Ra”, “Oke Osisi” and many more titles. But since I don’t, let me just acknowledge you for who you are: Dim oma.

Happy birthday Ezenwa n’Isuofia! Afurum gị n’anya”

