Why Atiku is desperate to rule Nigeria – Presidendy

Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu’s media aide has said Atiku Abubakar is desperate to rule Nigeria because he wants presidential immunity.

According to to presidential media aide, Atiku, who is the People’s Democratic Party(PDP)’s presidential candidate for the 2019 general election, is keen on avoiding prosecution that’s why he wants to be president, not so he improves the quality of lives of Nigerians.

Onochie, shared a link to a website that holds information that indict Atiku, and urged Nigerians to check for all they need to know about Atiku’s criminal records.

She wrote;

👇👇👇https://t.co/yrJ95x09QE

☝️☝️☝️☝️

Just type ATIKU ABUBAKAR and find out why Alh. Atiku Abubakar is desperate to have PRESIDENTIAL immunity

He’s not keen on improving the quality of lives of Nigerians. No, he just wants immunity from prosecution at the expense of Nigerians.