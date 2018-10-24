‘Why I Didn’t Make Substitution Yesterday, Even Though We Were Trailing’- ManUtd Coach, Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United fell behind to a Dybala’s 16th minute goal during their Champions league meeting at Old Trafford yesterday then the Red Devils began to chase the game from then on.

It was expected that the Portuguese coach, Jose Mourinho, would either bring in fresh legs at the interval or midway inside the second half, but he struck with his starting line up and didn’t make a single substitution all through the match. This has raised a few eyebrows as questions were being asked as to why the gaffer didn’t bring in fresh legs.

The ‘Special one’ who addressed a post match conference at the end of the match yesterday then revealed that he didn’t make a single substitution in the match because he didn’t have anybody to call upon on the bench.

What he said in full: