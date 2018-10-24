‘Why I Didn’t Make Substitution Yesterday, Even Though We Were Trailing’- ManUtd Coach, Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United fell behind to a Dybala’s 16th minute goal during their Champions league meeting at Old Trafford yesterday then the Red Devils began to chase the game from then on.
It was expected that the Portuguese coach, Jose Mourinho, would either bring in fresh legs at the interval or midway inside the second half, but he struck with his starting line up and didn’t make a single substitution all through the match. This has raised a few eyebrows as questions were being asked as to why the gaffer didn’t bring in fresh legs.
The ‘Special one’ who addressed a post match conference at the end of the match yesterday then revealed that he didn’t make a single substitution in the match because he didn’t have anybody to call upon on the bench.
What he said in full:
“Bear in mind Sanchez was in the stand.”
“Lingard was in the stand. Fellaini may have been in the stand or at home as I didn’t see him.
”The only really attacking option was a young 18-year-old lad who has never played in the first team before. Given the dynamic of the game, I didn’t feel it was appropriate to bring him on. You can’t expect a kid making his debut in a game like this to give you something like scoring a goal. So that’s why I didn’t make any changes on the pitch.
“I really missed Fellaini because when we are dominant, we are playing in the opponents’ half and the opponent closes the way they did, and they brought Andrea] Barzagli as a third centre-back, Fellaini is a player that gives us different things. We missed him, but the boys gave everything and when the boys give everything and go until the last second I am always happy with them.”