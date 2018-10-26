Wife of APC chairman delivers triplets after 16 years of marriage (Photos)

A Facebook user identified as Utseoritselaju Ayo, has taken to the social networking platform to share the photos and the story of how the wife to a chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state delivered of triplets after 16 years of marriage.

It was gathered that for almost two decades, the man identified as Olorogun Cyril Abeye Ogodo, and his wife, have been waiting on the birth of a child, and their wait was finally paid off in the long run.

Even more, they got more than what they expected as the wife delivered of a set of triplets.

Ayo who was very excited at the news of the birth of the children, expressed his joy, and posted the photos of the man, his wife and the three lovely newborns as well.

He posted the photos and wrote:

“God has bless my able state chairman with a triple blessings.

Congratulations to my APC Delta State Chairman, and my political godfather, Olorogun Cyril Abeye Ogodo on the birth of your triplet sons.

They both patiently waited for over sixteenth years. God indeed has been faithful to you Sire…in Him alone we return all the glory to.

God give enough strength to your wife for the breastfeeding… Lol #TripleEjimeLol#.”