Wizkid Finally Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, on Tuesday released the anticipated video for his song Fever.

A clip of the video shows Wizkid in a sensual and stimulating position with a half-nude Tiwa Savage in the poppy clip, but the 28-year old unmarried father of three has made clarifications on their relationship.

He referred to her in a tweet posted this evening as his ‘Best Friend’.

“This one is special to me! Made a movie with my Best Friend,” he posted on Twitter.

Though both singers have been demure about the unsparing rumour surrounding their relationship, with Tiwa’s ex-husband, Teebillz, even warning a more youthful Wizkid to steer clear of Tiwa, Fever seems to promise fans some surprise.

Tiwa Savage is a 38 year old mother of one is 10 years older than Wizkid.