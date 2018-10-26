Wizkid in one tweet shades Davido’s DMW crew members

Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known professionally as Wizkid has thrown a shade on Twitter and we think it’s directed at Davido’s DMW.

This is coming after a crew member of Davido Music Worldwide, Aloma slammed Wizkid’s ‘Fever’ video with Tiwa Savage which broke the internet two days ago.

He made his views while making comparisons between Davido’s ‘Assurance’ music video and Wizkid’s ‘Fever’ video.

Excerpts from his post read:

“Davido assurance vs Wizkid fever

Why on earth will you compare this video? fact you don’t know:

1. Davido found his heart desire but Tiwa found her OWN heart desire.

2. Chi (Chioma, Davido’s girlfriend) is single while Mum Jamjam (Tiwa Savage) is divorced.

3. You learn good vibes from Dav (Davido) and Chi but in other ways you learn how to run after someone’s wife or little boy.”

Aloma closed with a message sympathising with the Savage’s embattled husband, Teebillz, who is holed up in the United States of America.

Well, seems Wizkid has a reply for them.

He tweeted;

“Na Una papa una go need hire to write una songs now o! 😭😭😭 New R2bees and Wizkid Monday morning!! 🚨🚨🚨 new wiz kid next week too🌹💜💚🧡”