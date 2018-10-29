Wizkid Joins The List Of Highest Paid Artists In The World

Wizkid has reportedly joined the list of the highest paid artistes in the world, after he performed at a Royal Wedding at one of the world’s top private residences, Umaid Bhawan Palace in India.

According to a post made by a twitter handle World Publicist, the Nigerian pop star has joined the list of the highest paid artists in the world after being paid such huge amount:

Wizkid joins the list of the Highest Paid Artists for Bookings in the World, as he performs at a Royal Wedding at one of the world’s top private residences, Umaid Bhawan Palace in India. He was reportedly paid 50 million Rupees ($681,200, N245.9 million).