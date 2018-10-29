News Feed

Wizkid Joins The List Of Highest Paid Artists In The World

Wizkid has reportedly joined the list of the highest paid artistes in the world, after he performed at a Royal Wedding at one of the world’s top private residences, Umaid Bhawan Palace in India.

According to a post made by a twitter handle World Publicist, the Nigerian pop star has joined the list of the highest paid artists in the world after being paid such huge amount:

Wizkid joins the list of the Highest Paid Artists for Bookings in the World, as he performs at a Royal Wedding at one of the world’s top private residences, Umaid Bhawan Palace in India. He was reportedly paid 50 million Rupees ($681,200, N245.9 million).

