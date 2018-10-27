News Feed

Wizkid Seasoning Stew Flavour Hits Market (photo)

Nigerian pop star, Wizkid seems to have inspired a new seasoning flavour which has just hit the market.

Recently Wizkid popularized the word “stew” – “everything stew” used to describe when a song an event or anything that is just very good or dope as the the case maybe.

As seen on social media, a user tweeted Wizkid with photo of the used seasoning and Wizkid who seemed to be shocked and elated at the development quoted the tweet and replied – “Wowu 😂”.

Will you use the Wizkid Seasoning Stew Flavour?

