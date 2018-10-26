News Feed

Wizkid shades Davido after his crew listed reasons “Assurance” is better than “Fever”

Nigerian singer, Wizkid has fired back after one of Davido’s crew member, Aloma, slammed his “Fever” video which featured, Tiwa Savage.

The young man who appears to be a technician for Davido, took his time to list reasons why Davido’s Assurance video is better.

In a now deleted post, he said Wizkid’s Fever video inspires young lads to follow older women with ”I don’t care attitude” while Assurance video teaches young lads better lessons.

In response, Wizkid tweeted;

“Na Una papa una go need hire to write una songs now o! 😭😭😭 New R2bees and Wizkid Monday morning!! 🚨🚨🚨 new wiz kid next week too🌹💜💚🧡

